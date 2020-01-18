Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,
524 North Main Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-1201
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,
524 North Main Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
Liturgy
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,
524 North Main Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
Matthew R. Sowinski


1967 - 2020
Matthew R. Sowinski Obituary
Matthew "Matt" R. Sowinski, 52, of Greensburg, passed away suddenly Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. He was born Nov. 5, 1967, a son of Dolores Skowronski Sowinski and the late Raymond Sowinski. Matt worked as a senior electrical engineering technician for Siemens Technology in New Kensington and was employed there for 32 years. Matt was a very devoted and wonderful husband. He was a very caring and loving person and great friend to all. He will be missed by many. Matt is survived by his loving wife, Kathryn "Kathy" Jennings Sowinski; his best buddy, Yorkshire Terrier, Pogo, and his cat, Trixie; his brother, Michael Sowinski; his in-laws, who he was very close with, Alma and Brook Jennings; brother-in-law, BJ Jennings and wife, Chris; nephew, Walker Jennings; and other extended family and friends.
Family and friends will be received from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, at the KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, 524 N. Main St., Greensburg. A funeral liturgy outside of Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Epilepsy Association of Western and Central PA, 1501 Reedsdale St., Pittsburgh, PA 15233, or www.eawcp.org. For online condolences and information, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020
