Matthew Scott Marshall Jr., 34, of Greensburg, died Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in his home. He was born June 17, 1985, in Greensburg. He had been employed by Bubba's, in Greensburg. Matt was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, John Bryant. He is survived by his father, Matthew Marshall and wife, Rebecca, of Apollo; his mother, Karen (Bryant) Miles and husband, Jeffrey, of Greensburg; paternal grandparents, Jack and Donna Marshall, of Greensburg; maternal grandmother, Carolyn Bryant, of South Greensburg; two sons, Aedan Marshall, of Greensburg, and Alexander Marshall, of Apollo; two sisters, Kristina Miles Wilkins and husband, Chase, of New York, and Sarah Miles, of Latrobe; two nephews, Ascher Wilkins and Anthony Hernandez; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Friends will be received from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. A memorial service will follow at 5 p.m. in First Baptist Church, 1228 Brinkerton Road, Greensburg, with the Rev. Bramwell Kjellgren officiating. Everyone please meet at church immediately following visitation. Interment is private.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019