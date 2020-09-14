Matthew Shawn Shellgren, 39, of Jeannette, Pa. and Ventura, Calif., passed away unexpectedly in his sleep Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. He was born April 23, 1981, in Grand Rapids, Mich, at St. Mary's Hospital. He graduated from Jeannette Senior High in 1999. Matthew joined the Marine Corps after high school and was stationed at Camp Pendleton, Calif., where he was an aircraft mechanic and also an airfield operations specialist/transient services chief. He deployed to several countries throughout his time served, including Kuwait during Operation Iraqi Freedom. He was honorably discharged as a sergeant after eight years of service. Matthew earned his MBA from California Lutheran University. He attended Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and earned his bachelor of science in professional aeronautics. He worked at Aera Energy, LLC for 13 years as an operational specialist. He supervised a crew of 15, who are all deeply saddened. Matthew will always be remembered and dearly missed, by all, for his strong will, warm heart, courage, sense of humor and so many life accomplishments. Matthew will be best known to all for his immense and undeniable love he had for his three children. This is the one thing in life he was most passionate about and expressed often to everyone he met through life. They were his world. He was a devoted and loving father. Matthew was also a loyal Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates fan and enjoyed the outdoors. Matthew was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by his family and an abundance of friends from both Pennsylvania and California. Matthew is survived by his father, Matthew D. Shellgren; his loving mother, Darlene Lorraine Troy; his children, Thomas (15) and Raymond Shellgren (14), and their mother (his first true love/Best Friend), Sharon Shellgren, of Ventura, Calif.; daughter, Nicana Garmon (20), of Greensburg; sisters, Courtney Paul and husband, Jeffrey, Mercedes Hoffman and Tabitha McBeth; brothers, Tobias Yuhouse and wife, Casey and Josh Mator and wife, Hana; grandmother, Judith Troy; aunts and uncles, Walter, Mark, Luke, Jodi, Vickie and Susie Shellgren and Tom, Steve (also godgather), Shawn and Fonda Troy; also, a special aunt, Shari Stillitano; several cousins; and a stepdad, Jasup P. Hoffman, who he continued to stay in touch with. He also is survived by his nephews, Elijah and Ethan Wilson (both are his godsons) and Maddox Yuhouse; and nieces, Teagan Leighty, Isla Paul, Emilia McBeth, Gwendolyn Yuhouse and Sansa Porterfield. He also has several surviving great-aunts and an uncle on the Troy side of the family. He was preceded in death by both grandfathers, Walter Shellgren and Thomas J. Troy; paternal grandmother, Barbara Perez; great-grandparents; uncles; and cousin, Forest Shellgren. A service will be held Wednesday, Sept. 16, at at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church, Ventera Calif. A service for family will be held Saturday, Sept. 26, in Pennsylvania, followed by a "celebration of life" gathering for all. In lieu of flowers, monetary donations can be made to his children though the "I got your 6" GoFundMe, https://gf.me/u/ywjbvi
. "Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, love leaves a memory no one can steal."--Irish proverb.