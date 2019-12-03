|
Matthew W. Pletcher, 51, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. He was born June 27, 1968, in Mt. Pleasant, a son of the late Arthur W. Pletcher Sr. and Margaret Hollis, who survives. Matthew was formerly employed by Mt. Pleasant Distributing. In addition to his mother, Margaret, he is survived by his fiancee, Brandi McNair; six children, Brandon and Kimberly Wright, Shawn McNair, Heather, Matthew and Hunter Pletcher; two brothers, Mark A. Pletcher (Sharon Flynn) and Andrew W. Pletcher; a cousin, James Pirl; and nieces and nephews. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, Arthur W. Pletcher Jr.
Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the hour of his funeral service, with the Rev. Don Smith officiating, Wednesday at GRAFT-JACQUILLARD FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES INC., 303 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale. Interment will follow in Scottdale Cemetery.
