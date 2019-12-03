Home

Graft-Jacquillard Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.
303 Pittsburgh Street
Scottdale, PA 15683
724-887-7110
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Graft-Jacquillard Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.
303 Pittsburgh Street
Scottdale, PA 15683
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Graft-Jacquillard Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.
303 Pittsburgh Street
Scottdale, PA 15683
Matthew W. Pletcher


1968 - 2019
Matthew W. Pletcher Obituary
Matthew W. Pletcher, 51, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. He was born June 27, 1968, in Mt. Pleasant, a son of the late Arthur W. Pletcher Sr. and Margaret Hollis, who survives. Matthew was formerly employed by Mt. Pleasant Distributing. In addition to his mother, Margaret, he is survived by his fiancee, Brandi McNair; six children, Brandon and Kimberly Wright, Shawn McNair, Heather, Matthew and Hunter Pletcher; two brothers, Mark A. Pletcher (Sharon Flynn) and Andrew W. Pletcher; a cousin, James Pirl; and nieces and nephews. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, Arthur W. Pletcher Jr.
Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the hour of his funeral service, with the Rev. Don Smith officiating, Wednesday at GRAFT-JACQUILLARD FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES INC., 303 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale. Interment will follow in Scottdale Cemetery.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 3, 2019
