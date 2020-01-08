|
|
Maura Lisa Lesko, 64, of McKeesport, passed Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, surrounded by family at UPMC East of Monroeville. Born April 24, 1955, in McKeesport, she was the daughter of the late John A. Lesko and Margaret W. (Anchak) Rechter. Maura was a retired tennis teacher. She was a graduate of the California University of Pennsylvania, with a major in early childhood education. Maura played tennis and basketball while attending college. She taught at the former St. Dennis Elementary School of Versailles Borough and the Play Pen Nursery School of North Versailles and worked at Toys R Us in Monroeville. Maura was an avid tennis player and loved sharing her talent with her students. She taught tennis at the Mt. Vernon Summer Program and Renzie Park Tennis Courts, and also gave private lessons. Maura will always be remembered for her honesty and kindness. Maura is survived by her siblings, William F. (Barbara) Rechter III, of Monroeville, Dr. Margaret A. Rechter, of White Oak, and Mark (Mary Ann) Lesko, of Greensburg; nieces and nephews, W. Eric Rechter, of Murrysville, Dr. Christopher A. Rechter, of Atlanta, Ga., Dana L. (Jeremy) Vento, of Hampton, Erin B. (Jerry) Grill, of Manassas, Va., Ava Lesko and Paige Lesko, both of Greensburg; also many great-nieces and great-nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at JAYCOX-JAWORSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow in Grandview Cemetery of North Versailles.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 8, 2020