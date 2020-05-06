Maureen Lewandowski, 77, formerly of Hannastown, died Tuesday, May 5, 2020, in the Rehabilitation and Nursing Center at Greater Pittsburgh, Greensburg. She was born Sept. 7, 1942, in Pittsburgh and was a daughter of the late George and Ann (Mair) Redlinger. She was Catholic by faith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kasimir "Casey" Lewandowski, and her former companion, Joseph Spallone. She is survived by her son, Joseph Casimir Lewandowski and wife Deana, of Jeannette; three daughters, Maureen Michalski, of Florida, Marsha Frank, of Latrobe, and Melanie Hableib, of West Mifflin; seven grandchildren, Lisa Eicher (William), Anthony Frank (April), David Frank (Nicole), Mindy Cunningham (James), Nicole Michalski, John Hableib (Jessica) and Dana Michalski; 18 great-grandchildren; one anticipated great-grandchild; one anticipated great-great-grandchild; two brothers, George Redlinger (Beverly) and Dennis Redlinger (Janice); six sisters, Ann Dietz, Judy Stiegel, Barbara Schuck, Karen Cupp (Donald), Linda Schreiner (Kenneth) and Teresa Cawley; and several nieces and nephews. Due to the present health concerns, there will be no public visitation. All services and interment will be private. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg, is in charge of arrangements. www.bachafh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 6, 2020.