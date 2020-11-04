Maureen O. Krautz, 68, of Greensburg, died Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in St. Anne Home, Greensburg. She was born Dec. 23, 1951, in Lowber, a daughter of the late Alexander and Anne (Corso) Olbrish. Prior to retirement, she had been an administrative assistant to the special courts' administrator in Westmoreland County. She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, Greensburg. Maureen was a young-at-heart, fun-loving person who brought joy and laughter to any gathering. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter R. "Bob" Krautz; and her brother-in-law, Larry Garlock. She is survived by her son, Robert J. Krautz, of Oil City; her grandson, Stephen Krautz; brother, Dennis Olbrish and wife, Janet; sister, Janice Garlock; and several nieces and nephews. There will be no public visitation. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Friday in Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, 300 N. Main St., Greensburg. Everyone please go directly to church. Interment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery. Please be prepared to adhere to all current health guidelines, including face masks and social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Clelian Heights, 135 Clelian Heights Lane, Greensburg, PA 15601. www.bachafh.com
