1/1
Maureen O. Krautz
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maureen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maureen O. Krautz, 68, of Greensburg, died Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in St. Anne Home, Greensburg. She was born Dec. 23, 1951, in Lowber, a daughter of the late Alexander and Anne (Corso) Olbrish. Prior to retirement, she had been an administrative assistant to the special courts' administrator in Westmoreland County. She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, Greensburg. Maureen was a young-at-heart, fun-loving person who brought joy and laughter to any gathering. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter R. "Bob" Krautz; and her brother-in-law, Larry Garlock. She is survived by her son, Robert J. Krautz, of Oil City; her grandson, Stephen Krautz; brother, Dennis Olbrish and wife, Janet; sister, Janice Garlock; and several nieces and nephews. There will be no public visitation. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Friday in Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, 300 N. Main St., Greensburg. Everyone please go directly to church. Interment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery. Please be prepared to adhere to all current health guidelines, including face masks and social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Clelian Heights, 135 Clelian Heights Lane, Greensburg, PA 15601. www.bachafh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
Blessed Sacrament Cathedral
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved