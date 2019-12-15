|
Maurice C. "Bud" Ney, 76, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. He was born Sept. 28, 1943, in Brackenridge, son of the late Roy E. and Jeanette Snyder Ney. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Murrysville. Bud proudly served in the Army. He was an electrical engineer with Duquesne Light Company for 37 years. After retirement, he served as a consultant, lecturing around the country. He enjoyed fly fishing, traveling and spending time with his family. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Carol A. Ney, of Murrysville; two sons, Chuck (Jody) Ney, of Plum, and Doug (Melissa) Ney, of Denver, Colo.; two grandchildren, Alexa and Mason Ney; and a sister, Nancy Ney.
A memorial service for Bud will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at the First Presbyterian Church, Murrysville, followed by military honors accorded by the Army.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made to of Greater Pennsylvania in Bud's name.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 15, 2019