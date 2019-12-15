Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hart Funeral Home Inc
3103 Lillian Ave.
Murrysville, PA 15668
724-327-1100
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
Murrysville, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maurice Ney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maurice C. Ney


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maurice C. Ney Obituary
Maurice C. "Bud" Ney, 76, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. He was born Sept. 28, 1943, in Brackenridge, son of the late Roy E. and Jeanette Snyder Ney. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Murrysville. Bud proudly served in the Army. He was an electrical engineer with Duquesne Light Company for 37 years. After retirement, he served as a consultant, lecturing around the country. He enjoyed fly fishing, traveling and spending time with his family. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Carol A. Ney, of Murrysville; two sons, Chuck (Jody) Ney, of Plum, and Doug (Melissa) Ney, of Denver, Colo.; two grandchildren, Alexa and Mason Ney; and a sister, Nancy Ney.
A memorial service for Bud will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at the First Presbyterian Church, Murrysville, followed by military honors accorded by the Army.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made to of Greater Pennsylvania in Bud's name. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maurice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -