Maurice C. Stockman, 88, of Ligonier, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020, in Ligonier Gardens. He was born July 18, 1931, in Kalamazoo, Mich., a son of the late Frank and Agnes Milbocker Stockman. Maurice was raised on a farm outside Flint, Mich. Prior to his retirement, he had been employed by General Motors. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Marion J. Hackett Stockman, who died in 2014. He is survived by five children, Robert Marshall, of Texas, Anthony (Diana), James, Mary, and William Stockman, all of Ligonier; three grandchildren, Nicholas Stockman, Jenifer (Keith) Garner, and Jill (Souk) Ouanesanh; and six great-grandchildren, Jakob, Clara, Ainsley, Jared, Lorelei, and Ellison. All services will be private. The J. PAUL McCRACKEN FUNERAL CHAPEL INC., of Ligonier, is assisting the family.