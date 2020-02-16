|
Maurice Oscar Tarr Jr., 85, born Dec. 31, 1934, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020. Surrounded by his family, he passed away at home, peacefully, less than one mile from his birthplace in Youngstown. He made Eagle Scout at the age of 14 in Troop No. 1 of Youngstown and later became an assistant scout master for Troop 309, Latrobe. He worked for the railroad, following in his father's footsteps until going to the Army, where he spent 21 months of his three years in Japan. He was with Youngstown Volunteer Firemen, and retired in 1997 from West Penn Power with 40 years as a lineman. He loved the Lord and his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters and beloved grandson, Joseph M. Tarr. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Cora Lee Cravener Tarr; daughters, Terilyn (Dennis) Yamber and Marjorie (Ronald) Shimko; son, David M. Tarr; grandchildren, Russell, Ronald Jr. (Gwen) and Katherine; sister-in-law, Diana Webb; and a number of nieces and nephews. He will be remembered for his sense of humor.He will be greatly missed, especially for his prayers at family gatherings. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at St. Paul's United Church of Christ, 113 Dutch Hill Road, Latrobe, PA 15650.