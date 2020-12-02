1/
Maurine L. Janos
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maurine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maurine L. Frew Janos, 71, of Monessen, passed away Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in Jefferson Hospital. She was born in Charleroi, a daughter of the late Thomson and Margaret Siba Frew. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, of Monessen. Maurine enjoyed camping, spending time with her family and attending her family reunion each year, of which she attended for 55 continuous years. She had been an educator, having last worked for PIC. Surviving are her husband, Andrew F. Janos Jr.; son, Andy Janos III and wife, Kelly, of Latrobe; daughter, Kellie and husband, Patrick Peto, of New Marker, Md.; grandchildren, Cailyn, Madelynn and Abigail Janos; and her brother, Keith Frew, of Pittsburgh. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Sandy Frew. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the RHOME FUNERAL HOME INC., 1209 Grand Blvd., Monessen, where friends will be welcomed from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. Services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at the funeral home, with Pastor Matthew Stabe officiating. Interment will follow in the Olive Branch Cemetery. The Janos family, as well as the funeral home, respectfully ask that visitors wear masks, and practice social distancing. Online condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.rhomefuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tribune Review on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Rhome Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
3
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Rhome Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
4
Service
10:00 AM
Rhome Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
4
Interment
Olive Branch Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rhome Funeral Home
1209 Grand Blvd
Monessen, PA 15062
724-684-4061
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rhome Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved