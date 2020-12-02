Maurine L. Frew Janos, 71, of Monessen, passed away Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in Jefferson Hospital. She was born in Charleroi, a daughter of the late Thomson and Margaret Siba Frew. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, of Monessen. Maurine enjoyed camping, spending time with her family and attending her family reunion each year, of which she attended for 55 continuous years. She had been an educator, having last worked for PIC. Surviving are her husband, Andrew F. Janos Jr.; son, Andy Janos III and wife, Kelly, of Latrobe; daughter, Kellie and husband, Patrick Peto, of New Marker, Md.; grandchildren, Cailyn, Madelynn and Abigail Janos; and her brother, Keith Frew, of Pittsburgh. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Sandy Frew. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the RHOME FUNERAL HOME INC., 1209 Grand Blvd., Monessen, where friends will be welcomed from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. Services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at the funeral home, with Pastor Matthew Stabe officiating. Interment will follow in the Olive Branch Cemetery. The Janos family, as well as the funeral home, respectfully ask that visitors wear masks, and practice social distancing. Online condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.rhomefuneralhome.com
.