Max C. Yachup


1934 - 10 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Max C. Yachup Obituary
Max Charles Yachup, 84, of Smithton (South Huntingdon Township), died Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Harmon House, Mt. Pleasant. He was born Oct. 20, 1934, in Jacobs Creek, a son of the late Walter Charles and Edna Violet Rhoades Yachup. He was retired as a machinist/mold maker from Overmyer Mold Co. in Greensburg, an Army veteran, a past master of the former Gummert Lodge No. 252 F and AM of Fayette City, and was a member of the Tri County Lodge No. 252 F and AM of Donora, the Uniontown Lodge of Perfection, and the Syria Shriners of Pittsburgh. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Ted Yachup; and a sister, Jean Lewis. Surviving are a niece and nephew; and his caregivers, Martha Kimmel and Jim and Paul Reho.
Family and friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the L.L. BARTHELS FUNERAL HOME INC., Second St., Smithton. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, in the funeral home, with Pastor Ken Sommerfeldt officiating. Burial will be in Hoffman Cemetery, South Huntingdon Township. Tri County Lodge will be conducting a Masonic service at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the funeral home.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019
