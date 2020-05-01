Maxine Porterfield Darr, 85, of Stahlstown, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020, suddenly, at her home. She was born July 12, 1934, in Stahlstown, a daughter of the late George B. and Edna (Overly) Porterfield. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, George Ronald Porterfield. She was a member of Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, Donegal, and enjoyed the beach and her grandchildren. She is survived by her two children, Marge Ulery and her husband, Larry Smith and Wesley Darr and his wife, Cindy; two grandchildren, Angela Wtorkiewicz, and Jeremy Darr and his wife, Elaina; three great-grandchildren, Tristan, Analeigh and Camden; and two nieces, Dayna Musto and Juli Tomsic. Private interment will be held in Donegal Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., Ligonier. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Westmoreland County Food Bank, 100 Devonshire Drive, Delmont, PA 15626, or at https://westmorelandfoodbank.org.
