Maxine Darr
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Maxine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maxine Porterfield Darr, 85, of Stahlstown, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020, suddenly, at her home. She was born July 12, 1934, in Stahlstown, a daughter of the late George B. and Edna (Overly) Porterfield. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, George Ronald Porterfield. She was a member of Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, Donegal, and enjoyed the beach and her grandchildren. She is survived by her two children, Marge Ulery and her husband, Larry Smith and Wesley Darr and his wife, Cindy; two grandchildren, Angela Wtorkiewicz, and Jeremy Darr and his wife, Elaina; three great-grandchildren, Tristan, Analeigh and Camden; and two nieces, Dayna Musto and Juli Tomsic. Private interment will be held in Donegal Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., Ligonier. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Westmoreland County Food Bank, 100 Devonshire Drive, Delmont, PA 15626, or at https://westmorelandfoodbank.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Interment
Donegal Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Snyder Funeral Home Inc
Bell & 402 East Church St
Ligonier, PA 15658
724-238-2611
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved