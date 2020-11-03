Maxine G. (Groom) Hall, 85, of Gilpin Township, passed away Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at Concordia Fox Chapel Assisted Living, in Cheswick. A daughter of the late C.H. Groom and Thelma (Hanserd) Groom, she was born Dec. 10, 1934, in Morrilton, Ark. Maxine was a homemaker and member of the Cross Roads Community Presbyterian Church, in Leechburg. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. Survivors include three sons, Jeffrey E. Hall (Stacy), of Gilpin Township, Douglas K. Hall (Tammy), of Allegheny Township, and Gary A. Hall, of Gilpin Township; 10 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, H. Eugene Hall, in August, 2011; a daughter, Joni L. Mills; a sister, Willa Dean Jennings; and six brothers, William, Mitchell, Bruce, Wayne, Marlin and Donald Groom. Friends will be welcomed by her family from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at CLAWSON FUNERAL & CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg, 724-842-1051. Private funeral ceremonies will be held after visitation with the Rev. Gary J. Lyon officiating. Private entombment will be made at Greenwood Memorial Park in Lower Burrell. All visitors are asked to respectfully follow current state guidelines concerning pandemic measures of required face coverings, social distancing and gathering restrictions. Condolences to the Hall family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com
