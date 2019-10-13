Home

Barnhart Funeral Home
505 East Pittsurgh Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 834-1421
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Barnhart Funeral Home
505 East Pittsurgh Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Barnhart Funeral Home
505 East Pittsurgh Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
1934 - 2019
Maxine McCloskey Obituary
Maxine McCloskey, 84, of Greensburg, died Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. She was born Dec. 22, 1934, in Purchase Line, a daughter of the late Ford and Hazel Brown Myers. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Joseph McCloskey; and a brother, Edwin Myers. Maxine enjoyed being with her family. She is survived by four daughters, Carol Sitler and husband, Mark, of Dowingtown, Doris Lemons, of Sachse, Texas, Terri Mikol and husband, Richard, of Irwin, and Janine Nevin and husband, Steve, of Harleysville; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a brother, Leonard Myers, of Purchase Line; and a sister, Vada Stuchull, of Chesapeake, Va.
Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at BARNHART FUNERAL HOME, 505 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery.
For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019
