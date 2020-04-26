Home

May B. Pelar


1929 - 2020
May B. Pelar Obituary
May B. Pelar, 90, of Port Vue, died Thursday, April 23, 2020. She was born Oct. 8, 1929, in Chicago, Ill., and was the daughter of the late John and Edna McFarland Busch and the wife of the late John E. Pelar Sr. May was employed at the former GC Murphy Office in McKeesport until she had her family. When the children were older, she volunteered at McKeesport Hospital a couple of days a week. When the children were grown, she took a paramedic course at the local community college and then volunteered in Green Tree and served as secretary of the Port Vue ambulance service and was a member of the Auxiliary. Once her husband, John, retired, they both worked part-time as cashiers at Kennywood Amusement Park for many years, then eventually both went to work for AMC Loew's Theater in the Waterfront. She is survived by children, Cindy (James) Gallaher, of Wexford, Susan Cralle, of Cocoa, Fla,, John "Jack" (Colleen) Pelar, of Springfield, Va., and James (Neda) Pelar, of San Clemente, Calif.; grandchildren, Darren and Ryan Gallaher, Justin, Kyle, Brandon and Joseph Pelar, and Alena McIntosh; and great-grandchildren, Delanie and Mack Gallaher. A family gathering was held Saturday, April 25, 2020, at STRIFFLERS OF WHITE OAK CREMATION AND MORTUARY SERVICES, 1100 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131 (Sue Striffler Galaski, supervisor, 412-678-6177). Burial followed. To share a memory or condolence, visit strifflerfuneralhomes.com.
