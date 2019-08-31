Home

John V. Graziano Funeral Home - Jeannette
228 N Second Street
Jeannette, PA 15644
(724) 523-5433
Maybelle M. Loughner


1926 - 2019
Maybelle M. Loughner Obituary
Maybelle M. Loughner, 92, a resident of William Penn Care Center, Penn Township, formerly of Jeannette, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. She was born Dec. 31, 1926, in Jeannette, a daughter of the late Lewis and Bertha Leasure Tharp. Prior to her retirement, Maybelle was a switchboard operator for the former Jeannette District Memorial Hospital. She was a member of the former St. Mark's Lutheran Church, in Jeannette. In addition to her parents, Maybelle was predeceased by her husband, John I. Loughner Sr., in 1983; a son, Paul T. Loughner; a daughter, Jill Marie Newsom; brothers, Ellis, David and Paul Tharp; and sisters, Esther Soles, Freda Smith and Mildred Kebe. She is survived by her son, John I. Loughner and wife, Nancy, of Forsyth, Mo.; a daughter-in-law, Marjorie Jaffre, of Jeannette; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews.
As per Maybelle's wishes, there will be no public visitation. Funeral services and interment in the Jeannette Memorial Park, Penn Township, were private. The JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., Jeannette, are entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 31, 2019
