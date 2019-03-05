McCloud W. "Mike" Bush, 99, of Ligonier, died peacefully Sunday, March 3, 2019, at his home. He was born April 24, 1919, in Bradenville, a son of the late Charles E. and Elda Powers Bush. Prior to his retirement, he had been employed by SCM-Glidden Metals Co. in Johnstown. He was an Army veteran of World War II, and a member of the Latrobe Elks and the Latrobe American Legion. He enjoyed gardening, bowling, golfing and hunting, and was an avid sports fan for all of Pittsburgh's professional sports teams. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Agnes M. Yasvec Bush in 2012; two sisters: Florence Bush and Hazel Brinker, and two brothers, Charles E. Bush Jr. and Kenneth Bush. McCloud is survived by three daughters, Michele (Curtis) Johnson, of Niskayuna, N.Y., Karen (John) Flora, of Imperial, and Patricia (Joseph) Oresko, of Windber; five grandchildren, Nicole (Daniel) Hipkins, Gregory (Maria) Johnson, Eric (Nicole) Johnson, Joseph Oresko, and Sarah (Vincent) Paczek; and five great-grandchildren, Abigail, Anthony, Joshua, Benjamin, and Camila.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the J. PAUL McCRACKEN FUNERAL CHAPEL INC., 144 E. Main St., Ligonier, where McCloud's life will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday with the Rev. Dr. J. Paul McCracken officiating. Interment will follow in Menoher Memorial Park. The Ligonier Valley Veteran's Honor Guard will hold services at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral chapel.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made in McCloud's memory to Ligonier Valley Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 204, Ligonier, PA 15658. To leave a condolence or tribute for McCloud or his family, please visit www. jpaulmccrackenfuneralchapel.com.