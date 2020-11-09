1/1
M.Charlene Hays
1951 - 2020
Mary Charlene Hays, 69, of Greensburg, formerly of Scottdale, passed away at 9:25 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, Latrobe. Char was born April 28, 1951, in Mt. Pleasant, a daughter of the late Meade and Mary "Toni" (Leonard) Keefer. She was married to Jerry K. "Pistol" Hays Jr., who passed away on July 16, 2013. Char was a devoted mother, sister, and aunt. She was a graduate of Southmoreland High School, Class of 1969. Char will be sadly missed by her loving family, her daughter, Megan Keefer and boyfriend, Josh Pawlikowsky, of Mt. Pleasant; her siblings, Charles Keefer and wife Jackie, and Linda Brown and husband Harry, all of Scottdale, Regina Eicher and husband Bruce, of Kingview, Amy Keefer, of Scottdale, and Bob Keefer and wife Judy, of Perryopolis; numerous nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and great-nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her two sisters, Kathy Keefer King (6/20/11), and Anita Louise Keefer (10/16/19); and her two brothers, David "Dave" Keefer (7/21/95), and James "Jim" Keefer (7/2/18). Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the ROBERT B. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, 105 Spring St., Scottdale (724-887-5300 / www.fergusonfunerals.com). At the request of the decedent, there will be no public viewing or visitation. A memorial service is planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, at www.stjude.org. Love Lasts Forever!


Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 9, 2020.
