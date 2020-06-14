McKinley R. Clark
McKinley Russell Clark, 79, of Ford City, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Concordia Lutheran Ministries in Cabot. He was born Wednesday, Nov. 27, 1940, in Cherry Run (Apollo), the son of the late Irvin R. and Grace L. Archer Clark. Before his retirement, he was a heavy equipment operator for Cherep Excavating. He enjoyed bird watching and puttering around the farm. He is survived by his children, Brenda Patron, of Lexington, Ohio, Russell L. Clark (Barb Potts), of Ford City, and Randall D. Clark and his wife, Carol, of Ford City; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Veda J. Heckman, of Shelocta. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Freda Mae Peppler Clark; his brothers, Irvin R. Clark, Alton J. Clark, Frank and Edward Clark in infancy; and his sisters, Clara Belle Sinn, Ada Hogue, Wanda Ervin and Gladys Horton. At his request, all funeral services were private. To view and send online condolences, visit us at www.corridonifuneralhomes.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 14, 2020.
