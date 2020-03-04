|
Melaine Falbo, extraordinary mother, grandmother and daughter, passed away on Ash Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, with her adoring and utterly heartbroken daughter by her side. Melaine was born Oct. 28, 1957, in Charleroi to Elaine and Melvin Nickolich. Following Elaine's passing, also much too young, Melaine was lovingly raised by her father and his wife, Georgette. After graduating from Monessen High School in 1975, Melaine spent more than 30 years of her career working as a legal secretary in law firms from Monongahela to Belle Vernon to Pittsburgh and finally to Greensburg, where she spent more than nine years with Quatrini Rafferty, a special place that became like family to her and so much more than a workplace. Melaine excelled at being a warm, nurturing and supportive mother. She loved music / seeing live music, a passion she passed along to her daughter, Elaine. Much to the chagrin of her partner, Richard (who has much better taste in TV), Melaine loved low-quality movies (Nick Cage) and even worse TV ("Law and Order"). She loved traveling, embracing new experiences and meeting new people -- most of whom loved her and her infectious laugh and smile instantly. Melaine was the kind of person who put others before herself, most of the time to a fault, but an endearing quality. She was also known to give friends money she didn't always have, use all of her vacation time to see her daughter and grandchildren, and dance at the first sound of anything Bruce Springsteen or Rolling Stones. She was an absolutely gorgeous being, inside and out. Her empathy, kind heart and free spirit made her such a pleasure to be around and makes her absence absolutely devastating to those closest to her. Melaine was preceded in death by her mother, Elaine (Manderino) Nickolich. She is survived by her parents, Melvin and Georgette Nickolich, of Monessen; her daughter and son-in-law, Elaine and Josh Tait, of Ann Arbor, Mich.; her grandchildren, Palladia (5) and Bennett (2); and her partner and longtime friend, Richard Victoria, of New Stanton. Truth be told, Melaine loved flowers, so if you want to send flowers, send flowers. But if you prefer otherwise, donations can be made to CurePSP (www.psp.org) to support research to end this horrendous disease. Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at DALFONSO-BILLICK FUNERAL HOME INC. & CREMATION SERVICES, 441 Reed Ave., Monessen, at which time a memorial service will be held with Father Michael J. Crookston officiating. She will be laid to rest in Grandview Cemetery, Monessen. Condolences accepted for Melaine's family at www.dalfonso-billick.com.