Melanie L. Dornin


1953 - 07 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Melanie L. Dornin Obituary
Melanie Lynn Dornin, 65, of Latrobe, died Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in The Grove at Latrobe. She was born July 15, 1953, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Richard and Clara Dornin Jr. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her dear friend, Ken. Melanie had previously worked in public relations for Women's Services. She is survived by her brother, Richard P. Dornin III; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Friday, June 7, 2019, in the MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette. Interment will follow in Jeannette Memorial Park.
To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on June 6, 2019
