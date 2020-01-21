|
|
Melinda A. Murty, 50, of Pittsburgh, formerly of Derry, died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born May 21, 1969, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late William J. and Anna Jane DeGrandis Murty. Melinda was a registered nurse who worked for the UPMC health system. She was a "great" aunt to all of her nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Melinda is survived by her sisters, Michelle "Shelly" Mucci (Lenny), of Blairsville, and Anne Berzinski (Blaise), of Pittsburgh; her brothers, Thomas E. Murty (Monica), of Derby, Kan., and James W. Murty (Eve), of Arlington, Va.; her boyfriend, John Mandarino; numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews; and her beloved dogs, Rudy and Bailey.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the McCABE FUNERAL HOME, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday in St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, Derry, with Father Salvatore R. Lamendola as celebrant.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 21, 2020