McCabe Funeral Home
300 West Third Avenue
Derry, PA 15627
(724) 694-2789
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church
Derry, PA
View Map
Melinda A. Murty

Melinda A. Murty Obituary
Melinda A. Murty, 50, of Pittsburgh, formerly of Derry, died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born May 21, 1969, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late William J. and Anna Jane DeGrandis Murty. Melinda was a registered nurse who worked for the UPMC health system. She was a "great" aunt to all of her nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Melinda is survived by her sisters, Michelle "Shelly" Mucci (Lenny), of Blairsville, and Anne Berzinski (Blaise), of Pittsburgh; her brothers, Thomas E. Murty (Monica), of Derby, Kan., and James W. Murty (Eve), of Arlington, Va.; her boyfriend, John Mandarino; numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews; and her beloved dogs, Rudy and Bailey.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the McCABE FUNERAL HOME, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday in St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, Derry, with Father Salvatore R. Lamendola as celebrant.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 21, 2020
