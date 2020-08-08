1/1
Melinda D. Hawk
1973 - 2020
Melinda D. Hawk, 46, of Latrobe (Unity Township), passed away at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. Melinda was born Aug. 15, 1973, in Latrobe, a daughter of Robert D. And Deborah (Kantoris) Hoyle. She married Larry James Hawk Jr. on Sept. 11, 1999. Melinda was a devoted wife and a graduate of Latrobe High School, Class of 1991, and was employed at Body By Cochran Greensburg. Melinda will be sadly missed by her loving husband of 20 years, Larry James Hawk Jr.; her parents, Robert D. and Deborah (Kantoris) Hoyle; sister, Kristie Hoyle; and niece, Hope Gockel. Melinda will also be forever loved and remembered by her sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, extended family, and dear friends. Melinda, If love could have saved you, you would have lived forever! I love you more! Larry. Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the ROBERT B. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, 105 Spring St., Scottdale,724-887-5300 / www.fergusonfunerals.com. At Melindas request, there will be no viewing, visitation, or service. Memorial donations may be offered to the Susan G. Komen Foundation or your local animal shelter in memory of Melinda's love for Emma and Zoey.



Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME
105 SPRING ST
Scottdale, PA 15683
888-894-5300
