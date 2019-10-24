|
Melinda "Sis" Smith, 57, of Claridge, died Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Transitions North Huntingdon Health Care. She was born Jan. 2, 1962, in Jeannette and was a daughter of Peggy Barton Reidenbach, of Westview, and the late William Joseph McLaughlin. She worked as a self-employed house cleaner and was Catholic by faith. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Norman Reidenbach, and her boyfriend, Michael Gonder. In addition to her mother, she is survived by three children, John Smith. Jr., of Jeannette, Jason Smith, of Greensburg, and Sarah Smith, of New Alexandria; three grandchildren, Tyler, Angel and Kimberly; four siblings, Scott McLaughlin and his wife Nancy, of Wisconsin, Patrick McLaughlin and his wife Rose, of Jeannette, Tammy Bevilacqua and her boyfriend Bob, of Jeannette, and Kristen Molnar and her husband Tim, of Trafford; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette. A blessing service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday in the funeral home with Father Michael Sikon officiating. Interment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.
A special thank you to the Gonder family for their compassionate care during Melinda's illness, especially Kelly and Stan. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 24, 2019