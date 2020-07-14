Melissa Ann Clepper, 34, of Leechburg, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020, at UPMC St. Margaret, Aspinwall. She was born April 9, 1986, in Natrona Heights. Melissa was a graduate of Leechburg High School and was a cashier at Dollar General and Wendy's. She was a member of Living Waters Church, Kittanning. Melissa is survived by her parents, Larry and Anna May Akins Clepper; fiance, Paul Hooks; uncles, Lanny, David and Sam Askins; two cousins, Patrick and LR Akins; and aunts, Donna Bracken and Betty Rimmel. All services were private and entrusted to JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, New Kensington, 724-337-3325.



