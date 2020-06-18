Melissa Ann Dowd, of Youngstown, N.Y., passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. She was born Nov. 6, 1960, in Ellwood City, the daughter of the late Willis J. and Joanne (Beers) Breitsman. Missy earned a bachelor's degree at the University of Buffalo in psychology with an emphasis in holocaust studies. She was a devoted volunteer at the Summit Life Outreach Center in Niagara Falls, where she touched the lives of young mothers providing them with immense support and guidance. Missy had a passion for travel, fitness, gardening, nature and horses. She maintained acres of rose, hydrangea and peonies gardens at her horse farm in Youngstown, where she practiced the equestrian art of dressage with her beloved horse, Solo. She is survived by her husband of 31 years, Michael J. Dowd, her children, Charles(Jessica), Wilson, Marny (Rene) and John "Sam" (Maggy) Dowd, and was the sister of Donna (Rickey) Farlow, John W. (Kristy Schubel) Breitsman and Charles W. (Randy Leslie) Breitsman; her mother-in-law Patricia (late John) Dowd; also 20 nieces and nephews and three grand-nieces. Missy was the sister of the late Elizabeth Sue and Ann Elizabeth Breitsman. Her family will be present from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the RHONEY FUNERAL HOME, 901 Cayuga St., Lewiston, N.Y. Due to current regulations, building capacity and social distancing will be monitored, facial coverings are also required. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the wishes of her family. Flowers are gratefully declined. Memorials may be made in her name to the Summit Outreach Center, 1622 Pine Ave., Niagara Falls, NY 14301, or to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation. Please visit www.rhoneyfuneralhome.com, for guest register.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 18, 2020.