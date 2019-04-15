Home

Melissa Maloy-Thomas Obituary
Melissa "Missy" Maloy-Thomas, 48, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, March 27, 2019, She was born in Jeanette, to the late Harold and Margaret Maloy. Missy was a member of Heart of God Ministries in Beckley, W.Va. She enjoyed fishing, cooking and the Pittsburgh Steelers. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Antonio Thomas. Missy will be sadly missed by her sister, Carla Maloy, of Jeanette; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Father's Heart Ministry, 201 Church St., Penn, PA. Arrangements are entrusted to CHARLOTTE A. SHEFFIELD FUNERAL HOME INC., 454 Chestnut St., New Castle, PA.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Apr. 15, 2019
