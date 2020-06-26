Melody Cay Popovich, 64, of Monessen, passed away Wednesday June 17, 2020, in Jefferson Hills Manor. Born Feb. 10 1956, in San Angelo, Texas, she was the daughter of the late Thomas M. and Betty J. Swafford Pivarnik. She was Catholic by faith. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by he first husband, James J. McCormick; and a sister, Bambi L. Caley. She is survived by her husband, Joseph Popovich, of Monessen; a son, Matthew S. McCormick, and a stepson, D J Popovich, both of Monessen; a brother, Thomas E. Pivarnik, of Carlisle, Pa.; a sister and brother-in-law, Cindy and Dan Bell, of Greensburg; and nieces, nephews and great-nieces and -nephews. As per Melody's request, funeral services were private. Burial followed in Mon Valley Memorial Park. The ROBERT A. BILLICK FUNERAL HOME INC. was entrusted with the arrangements.



