Melrose "Mel" Topper passed away Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, a few weeks shy of her 71st birthday, at Forbes Hospital in Monroeville. She was born in Braddock, and was a daughter of the late George and Margaret (Kaskin) Sekunda and a maternal granddaughter of the late Joseph and Eleanor Kaskin. Mel will be dearly missed by her daughters, Tracey Topper Gonzalez (Angel), of New York City, and Trina Streit (Scott), of Bellevue. She will also be missed by her many friends, including Tricia Topper-Antonella, Linn Antonella, and Paul and Wendy Bertolina; by her beloved, doted-upon Yorkie-Dachshund, Ralphie; and by her nieces, nephews, students, and colleagues who meant so much to her. Prior to her passing, Mel worked as a paraprofessional in the special education department at Norwin School District and had been looking forward to volunteering with Joseph Biden's upcoming presidential campaign. Her daughters remember her as a witty, generous, strong-willed whiz at board games, devoted Pittsburgh Steelers fan, accomplished baker noted for her zucchini bread and apricot horns, and talented crochetier of beautiful blankets for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family invites donations designated as "In Memory of Melrose Topper" to Norwin School District's Department of Special Education. Arrangements are entrusted to the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com
