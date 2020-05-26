Melva L. Skena
1932 - 2020
Melva L. (Hall) Skena, 87, of Murrysville, passed on to eternal life Saturday, May 23, 2020. She was born Oct. 1, 1932, a daughter of the late Ellis and Marie (Kokos) Hall. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Alfred "Fred" Skena; and a brother, Ralph Hall. Melva was a member of Newlonsburg Presbyterian Church in Murrysville, where she sang in the choir for many years. She enjoyed traveling, gardening, crocheting baby blankets, reading and baking red velvet cake for birthdays, but most of all she looked forward to spending time with family, especially her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Surviving are her loving children, Glenn (Mary) Skena, Sherrill (David) Plank, Cindy (James) Kepins, Linda (James) Walker and Karen (Dave) Vedera; cherished grandchildren, Michael (Jamie) Skena, Dennis (Heather) Plank, Jason (Kelsey) Plank, Christina (Christopher) Beatty, Julie (A.J.) Fikejs, Bethany (Joe) Rathbun, Victoria Walker, Shannon (Andy) Dalton, Hannah Walker, Kelly (Daniel) Neuman and Kevin Vedera; treasured great-grandchildren, Annalise, Alexandra and Luke Skena, Stella Plank, Theodore and Gemma Beatty, Gabriel and Owen Fikejs; siblings, Norma Jean Erkel, Ellis "Duke" Hall, June Scanlon and Kenneth Hall. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Private visitation and services will be held at the WOLFE-VON GEIS FUNERAL HOME INC., Export, followed by interment in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. The family suggests in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Melva's name may be made to Murrysville Meals on Wheels, 3202 N. Hills Rd., Murrysville, PA 15668. To send online condolences, please visit www.wolfe-vongeis.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 26, 2020.
