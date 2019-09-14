|
Melvin C. Kibe, 78, of Acme, died Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, in Twin Lakes Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center. He was born May 30, 1941, in Ligonier, a son of the late Calvin Kibe and the late Sue Fiertz Kibe Hitchman. Melvin was a self-employed carpenter and mason. He was a social member of the Donegal VFW and American Legion and a member of the Young Voters Club of Greensburg. He is survived by his wife, Leona Serbo Kibe; four daughters, Leona McMillen and her husband, Jeff, of Champion, Barbara Smith, of White, Cindy Burkholder and her husband, Gene, of Mill Run, and Marlo Bittner and her husband, Keith, of Rockwood; six grandchildren, Angela Donaldson and her husband, C.J., Adam McMillen, Michael Burkholder and his companion, Stephanie Cain, Amanda Calhoun and her husband, Josh, Kayla Palmer and her companion, Dewane Shultz, and Brandi Bittner-McKeel and her husband, Benjamin; eight great-grandchildren; his siblings, Mildred Welker, of Ohio, Alvin Kibe, of Perryopolis, Cathy Rehak, of Greensburg, Gary Kibe and wife, Cindy, of Latrobe, Bruce Kibe, of Latrobe, and Debbie Piper and her husband, Jeff, of Latrobe; and his special friend, Guy Setliff and his wife, Brenda, of Acme. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his stepmother, Irene Kibe; stepfather, Chuck Hitchman; son, Melvin Anthony Kibe; grandson, Keith Bittner; sisters, Jonnie Kibe, Diane Kracucz, and Trudy Cravener; and brothers, David Kibe and Charles Hitchman Jr.
Family and friends will be received from noon until 4 p.m., the hour of services, Sunday in the CLYDE BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., corner of Municipal Building Road and Route 711, Melcroft, with the Rev. Tim Beatty officiating.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Amedisys Hospice for their care of Melvin during his illness. To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sept. 14, 2019