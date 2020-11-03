Melvin "Mel" J. Cogley Jr., 69, of South Buffalo Township, passed away Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at Quality Life Services Sugarcreek in Worthington. Melvin was born April 29, 1951, in Kittanning, a son of the late Effie E. (Smith) and Melvin J. Cogley Sr. He was a 1969 graduate of Kittanning High School and received his associate degree in drafting from the Gateway Technical Institute. He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Kittanning. He was a truck driver for Hess Trucking in Kittanning. Melvin also worked at PPG, was a driving instructor when he lived in Georgia, and also spent time long-haul trucking. He was an avid longtime dirt track racing fan and loved going to different racetracks with his racing buddies. He also loved watching and talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pens. What he cared about most was spending time at every holiday with his sister and family, cooking and just enjoying. Melvin is survived by his sister, Dianna (Cogley) and James Weibel, of South Buffalo Township; two nephews, Cory (Colleen) Weibel, of Pittsburgh, and Cody Weibel, of West Deer Township; his daughter, Kristen (Robert) Metcalf, of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio; three grandchildren; and niece, Jennifer Weibel. There will be no public visitation, and services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite E-201. Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or to stevekingfoundation.org
, a non-profit formed to help racing community families deal with injury, illness or death. To send a condolence, visit www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com
.