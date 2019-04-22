Melvin J. "Peach" Kukich Sr., 79, a lifelong resident of Penn Township, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019. He was born June 5, 1939, in Westmoreland City, a son of the late Theodore and Edith Mae Hazlett Kukich. Prior to his retirement, Mel was employed by ConRail as a communication and signals maintainer with more than 40 years of dedicated service. He was a 32nd degree Mason of the Scottish Rite, a member of the Shriners, and enjoyed fishing trips, playing the lottery, building highly detailed wooden model ships, yard work, and household repairs and tinkering. He was an avid local sports enthusiast, following both high school and college football. He was a graduate of Penn Joint High School class of 1957 and a veteran of the Army, serving six years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 50 years, Joyce Ann (Bartosh) Kukich; and one brother, Theodore Kukich. He is survived by one son, Dr. Melvin J. Kukich Jr. (Pamela Shirley); and three daughters, Michelle Shawley (Wiles "Skip"), Jacqueline Henry (Leo) and Lori Beth Pellis (Chad). He was a loving and devoted grandfather to Melanie Kukich; Wiles III, Jacob and Jessica Shawley; Eric and Abigail Henry; and Jadyn and Addyson Pellis. Also surviving is one brother, John C. "Jack" Kukich; two sisters, Cindy Beck and Mary Ellen Gillihan; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, at LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City. Service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home. Interment will be at Jeannette Memorial Park.

Memorials can be made to the Westmoreland County Food Bank, 100 Devonshire Drive, Delmont, PA 15626. Online condolences can be given at www.Lindsay-Jobefuneralhome.com.