Melvin P. Carvallis, 88, of West Newton, died peacefully Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born Aug. 28, 1931, in Hutchinson, and was a son of the late John Carvallis and Hazel (Roebuck) Wigington. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Veronica M. Carvallis, in 2016; his beloved son, Melvin Keith Carvallis, in 1974, and a sister-in-law, Anna Mae Carvallis. Melvin was an Army veteran, having served during the Korean Conflict. Prior to his retirement, he was a coal miner, having worked for Bailey Mine, in Green County, and was a hard worker his entire life. He was a member of St. Edward Church, in Herminie, and enjoyed hunting and fishing. His hobbies included doing crossword puzzles, listening to country music, but most of all, spending time with his family and attending the grandkids activities always came first. Melvin is survived by his daughter, with whom he resided, Michelle (William) Oldham, of West Newton; two special grandchildren, Ryan Oldham and Lauren Oldham; special great-grandson, Zachary Michael Oldham, whom he adored; a brother, Donald Carvallis, of West Newton; numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews; and his beloved companion, best friend (BUDDY), Bentley. Melvin was a kind man with a big heart and he will be dearly missed by his family, friends and neighbors.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the JOSEPH W. NICKELS FUNERAL HOME INC., 404 Sewickley Ave., Herminie, PA 15637, 724-446-7251. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday in St. Edward Church, Herminie. Interment will follow in West Newton Cemetery.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019