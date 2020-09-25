1/1
Melvin W. Specht
1931 - 2020
Melvin W. Specht, 88, of Armbrust, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. He was born Nov. 4, 1931, in Kecksburg, the son of the late Lester and Elsie (Myers) Specht. Mel was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church of New Stanton. He was a member of the Sons of the American Revolution and retired as a truck driver for Mawson & Mawson. He is survived by his son, Lester Specht and wife Patty, of Somerset; stepson, Mark Covalesky and spouse, Scott Umstead; stepson, Jeffrey Covalesky and wife Joanna, of Livermore, Calif.; stepdaughter, Toni Glevanic and husband Steve, of Armbrust; stepson, Dan Covalesky, of Greensburg; 12 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and his nieces and nephews. Mel is also survived by his brother, William Specht, of FLorida. In addition to his parents, Mel was preceded in death by his loving wife, Connie (Reed) Specht; his brothers, Lester, Tom, Joe and Meryl; and his sisters, Mae and Mary Ann. Services are private. Arrangements are entrusted to the C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., 101 S. 4th St., Youngwood.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 25, 2020.
