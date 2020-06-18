Merle L. Cable
1930 - 2020
Merle L. Cable, 90, of New Kensington, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 17, 2020, with his family by his side. He was born Jan. 10, 1930, in New Kensington, to the late Laurie and Lizzie Cable. He is survived by his wife of 55 loving years, Janet (Pavlik) Cable; father of David (Michelle) Cable, Daniel (Alison) Cable and Beth (David McDonald) Cable; grandfather of Derrick, Jordan, Daisy and Violet; and beloved brother of Robert Cable, Bertha Levarto and the late Helen Fink and Mable Elwood. Services are private and arrangements are entrusted to RJ SLATER IV FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 1000 Freeport Road, New Kensington. Online condolences can be made at www.rjslater.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
June 17, 2020
Janet & Family. You have our deepest sympathy. Many blessings and prayers. AL & JOSIE YEASTED. Largo, Florida
AL & Josie Yeasted
Friend
