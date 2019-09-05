|
Merwin L. Weed, 82, of New Florence, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at Select Specialty Hospital, Latrobe. Born Sept. 22, 1936, in Crafton, Pa., he was a son of the late Leland Merwin Weed and Helen (Busse) Weed. Merwin was an active member of Latrobe First Church of God, where he served as an elder and a Sunday school teacher. He attended Geneva College and went on to earn his master's degree in civil and electrical engineering from the University of Pittsburgh, where he was offered a position as a professor. He retired as Professor Emeritus of mechanical engineering from Penn State University, having taught at both the McKeesport and State College campuses. In the evenings, he also taught courses at the Community College of Allegheny County. For nearly 20 years, his passion had been model railroading. He was an avid train collector and enjoyed working on his train layout at his home. He was a member of the Ligonier Valley Railroad Association and the Fort Allen Antique Farm Equipment Association. Merwin was a "general handyman" who enjoyed helping others with repairs of any sort, but above all, his greatest joy was his love for his family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Catherine (Elliott) Weed. Merwin is survived by his wife, Virginia A. (Kelley) Miller Weed, of Greensburg; one daughter, Bonnie C. Chovanec and her husband, Jim, of Blairsville; one son, Leland D. Weed and his wife, Tracy, of Great Bend, Pa.; his foster daughter, Betty Cochran, of Dravosburg; three sisters, Elaine Davis and her husband, Lee, of Toledo, Ohio, Grace Snyder, of Mt. Lebanon, and Joyce Bohlander, of Port Clinton, Mich.; one brother, David Weed and his wife, Patricia, of Akron, Ohio; five grandchildren, Cena, Samantha, Allen, Jesse and Janna; two great-grandchildren, Lydia Rian and Wyatt James; three stepchildren, Charles "Chuck" Miller and his wife, Rhonda, Cyndi Zagorce and her husband, John and Bob Miller; five stepgrandchildren, Shawn, Brooke, Jonathan, Cole and Kristen; and he is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be no public visitations. Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral service at 2 p.m. Saturday at Latrobe First Church of God with his pastor, the Rev. Michael Bobula, officiating. Interment will be private.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019