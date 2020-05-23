Metro R. Orange, 68, of Irwin, formerly of Jeannette, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, in Walnut Ridge Memory Care, Greensburg. He was born Nov. 13, 1951, in Greensburg, a son of the late Metro and Inez Pallotini Orange. Metro was a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh. Prior to his retirement, Metro was an insurance claim agent for Labor and Industry for the state of Pennsylvania. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Church, the St. Joseph Polish Club of Westmoreland City, and the Harrison City Fireman's Club. Metro was an avid football fan, and a 50-year Steelers season ticket holder. He also enjoyed watching and discussing sports with his buddies at Ski & Nicks. He is survived by his son, Roman Orange, of Trafford; sister, Mary Louise "Mitzi" Long and husband Thomas, of Latrobe; brother, Larry Orange and wife Diane, of Smithton; a nephew, Thomas Long Jr., and wife Helene, of Latrobe; a niece, Beth Ann Ferlin and her late husband Jeff, of Latrobe; great-nieces and -nephews, Patrick, Caela, Alexis, Kimberly, and Joe; his former wife, Debby Orange; a brother-in-law, Gordon Sarti and wife Mary, and several other nieces and a nephew. Metro's family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the nurses and staff at Walnut Ridge Memory Care Center for all of the kind and compassionate care that Metro received. In accordance with Metro's wishes, there will be no public visitation. Funeral services and interment in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Hempfield Township, were private. THE JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., Jeannette, was entrusted with arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store