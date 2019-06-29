Home

More Obituaries for Mia Vranek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mia Vranek


1952 - 12
Mia Vranek Obituary
Mia (Crosby) Vranek, 66, of Ligonier, died Thursday, June 27, 2019, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. She was born Dec. 28, 1952, in Baltimore, Md., a daughter of the late Jon C. Crosby and Anne Grimes Fitzgerald. Mia enjoyed volunteering for Action For Animals, gardening, Bible studies and small study groups at her church, Living Hope Church in Whitney. She loved all the members of her church family and they all loved her dearly. Mia is survived by her husband of 38 years, Michael G. Vranek; a daughter, Danielle Christine (Aron) Moore, of Brooklyn, N.Y.; a son, Michael Jon (Masako) Vranek, of East Rutherford, N.J.; two stepdaughters, Kathrine (Justin) DiMare, of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, and Margaret (Jason) Thorn, of Dayton, Ohio; five grandchildren, Megan, Matthew, Molly and Max DiMare and Amelia Thorn; a sister, Wendy (Fred) Gatzke, of Murrell's Inlet, S.C.; and a brother, Jon (Carole) Crosby, of Westminster, Md.
A service to celebrate Mia's life will be held Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Living Hope Church in Whitney, with her pastor, Doug Allen, officiating. The J. PAUL McCRACKEN FUNERAL CHAPEL INC. of Ligonier is assisting the family.
Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made in Mia's memory to Action for Animals, P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650, or to Living Hope Church, 352 Charles Houck Road, Whitney, PA 15693. To leave a condolence or tribute for Mia or her family, please visit www. jpaulmccrackenfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on June 29, 2019
