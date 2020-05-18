Michael A. Aiello Jr., 64, of Harrison City, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020, at home, surrounded by his beloved family. He was born Aug. 22, 1955, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Michael A. Aiello Sr. and Elizabeth (Bucci) Aiello. Michael was the owner of DIBS Work Boots in Pittsburgh, (Plum Borough). His family and his business were his life. He will be remembered as always "giving back". Michael was the beloved husband of Rebecca (Kerchner) Aiello for 43 years; father of Michele Parson and her husband, Jonathan, and Brooke Aiello, all of Harrison City, and Michael Aiello III and his wife, Christy, of Export; grandfather of Alexis, Trinity and Michael Aiello IV; brother of Linda Thompson (Larry), of Delmont, Donna Gismondi (Bob), of Harrison City, and Joseph Aiello, of Somerset. He is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews; and many friends. Respecting Michael's wishes, funeral arrangements will be private. A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date. VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177, has been entrusted with the arrangements. To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 18, 2020.