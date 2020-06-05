Michael A. Caranese, 69, of Latrobe, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. He was born April 26, 1951, in Jeannette, a son of the late Michael J. and Shirley (Pearson) Caranese. Michael served in the United States National Guard, and prior to retirement he was a produce manager for Shop & Save in Latrobe. He enjoyed fishing, playing racquetball, watching Westerns and was an avid car buff. He is survived by his loving life partner of 40 years, Iraletta B. Snyder; his stepsons, Mark Snyder and Michael Snyder (Brinn); his sister, Shelly Tressitte (Fred); his step-grandchildren, Tanner, Jacob and Reid; his nephew, Tom McCabe (Justine); and his loving dog, Bella. Private interment took place in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. The HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC. in Latrobe has been entrusted with the arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to Action for Animals at PO Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650, or online at www.afashelter.org. To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 5, 2020.