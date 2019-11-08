|
|
Michael Aaron Gonzalez, 33, of Greensburg, died Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at his home. He was born in Columbus, Ohio, a son of Alma Christine Gonzalez. He was a member of Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, Greensburg. He was an inspirational and spiritual teacher to many. His faith and devotion to the Catholic Church was an example to others to have their own faith in the church. Michael was a very proud godfather to 11 godchildren. In addition to his mother, Michael is survived by his sisters, Jessica Fitchett (Brandon) and Kimberly Graffius (David); his brothers, Brian Hewitt (Magdelena) and Danny Gonzalez; family friend, Father Athanasius Cherry; also several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, 524 N. Main St. Greensburg (there will be no visitation on Sunday). Prayers of transfer will be held at 9 a.m. Monday in the funeral home followed by Michael's funeral Mass at 9:30 a.m. in Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, Greensburg.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Michael's family. For online condolences, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 8, 2019