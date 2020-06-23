Michael A. Mudry
1959 - 2020-06-18
Michael A. Mudry, of Cleveland, Ohio, formerly of Irwin, passed away peacefully at home Thursday, June 18. He was born June 22, 1959. He was a beloved father and grandfather. He is survived by his daughter, Michelle Jones and husband Adam; grandchildren, Elliott, Felicity and Graham, of Seven Hills, Ohio; son, Matthew Mudry and Jessica Norman, of Cincinnati, Ohio; parents, Michael and Dorothy Mudry, of Irwin; brothers, Matthew Mudry, of Irwin, Martin and Lee Mudry, of Somerset, and Monty and Gina Mudry, of Winchester, Va.; and sister, Missie Mudry and Eric Rubalcaba, of Pittsburgh. He was preceded in death by his brother Mark. Michael enjoyed all sports, music, fishing in Lake Erie, and was a big Steelers fan. Mass will be said at 10 a.m. Friday, June 26, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Avon Lake, Ohio.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 22, 2020
One of my best friends growing up. I thought of you often over the years. I miss you old friend.
Mike Ughetto
Friend
