Michael A. Planavsky, 47, formerly of Tarentum, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020, in Johnstown Memorial Medical Center, following a brief illness. Michael was born July 28, 1972, in Harrison Township, a son of the late Rudolph A. and Joan F. (Myers) Planavsky. He was a CDL truck driver doing commercial deliveries, and was of the Catholic faith. Michael was a 1990 graduate of Highlands High School, and enjoyed hunting and fishing, and spending time with his family. He is survived by his son, Gage M. Planavsky, of Jamestown, Pa.; his siblings, Rudy L. (Lisa) Planavsky, of Ohio Township, and Kimberly Ann Riddle, of Natrona. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara E. (Brown) Planavsky in 2012. All services and burial in Our Lady of Hope Cemetery, Frazer Township, will be private. Arrangements are by DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, PA 15084, 724-224-1526. Visit dusterfh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 24, 2020.