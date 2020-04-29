|
Michael A. Ressler, 39, of Jeannette, died Monday, April 27, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. He was born Nov. 2, 1980, in Fort Knox, Ky., a son of Paul T. and Michele (Whitefield) Ressler, of Penn. In addition to his parents, he is survived by a brother, Paul Ressler Jr. and his wife Toby, of Youngwood; a sister, Darla Ressler and her fiance Michael Anderson, of Jeannette; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Due to the current health restrictions, there will be no public services at this time. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., Jeannette, is entrusted with arrangements. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com.