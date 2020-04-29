Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
201 N. First St
Jeannette, PA 15644
724-523-5539
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Ressler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael A. Ressler


1980 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael A. Ressler Obituary
Michael A. Ressler, 39, of Jeannette, died Monday, April 27, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. He was born Nov. 2, 1980, in Fort Knox, Ky., a son of Paul T. and Michele (Whitefield) Ressler, of Penn. In addition to his parents, he is survived by a brother, Paul Ressler Jr. and his wife Toby, of Youngwood; a sister, Darla Ressler and her fiance Michael Anderson, of Jeannette; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Due to the current health restrictions, there will be no public services at this time. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., Jeannette, is entrusted with arrangements. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -