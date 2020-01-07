Home

John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home
702 7th St
Trafford, PA 15085
412-372-3111
Prayer Service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
10:15 AM
John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home
702 7th St
Trafford, PA 15085
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home
702 7th St
Trafford, PA 15085
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home
702 7th St
Trafford, PA 15085
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Ascension Church
Jeannette, PA
Michael A. Riehl


1925 - 2020
Michael A. Riehl Obituary
Michael A. Riehl, 94, of Jeannette, passed away Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. Mike was born March 8, 1925, in Jeannette, the son of the late Patsy and Florence (Casario) Riehl. Mike was a veteran of World War II, serving with the Army Air Corps, and a member of Ascension Church, Jeannette. Mike graduated from St. Vincent College and earned his master's degree from University of Miami, Fla. He retired as an educator from the Jeannette School District with 33 years of service. Mike was a member of the M and S Club and the Italian Club, both in Jeannette. Mike was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Norma B. (Hudson) Riehl; his brothers, John (at birth) and James Riehl; and a sister, Diana Glass. Mike is survived by his children, Stephen M. Reale (Cathy), of Ligonier, Carole Weber (Jeffrey), of Greensburg, and James P. Riehl (Laurie), of Delmont; his grandchildren, Amy Keenan (David), Christine Fiedler (Joshua), Michael, Catherine and Gina (Reale) Very (Matt), and Amanda Riehl; great-grandchildren, Jackson Martin, Presley and Averie Michael Keenan, Caydence, Nathan and Claire Fiedler and Sophia Very; his sister, Cora Clarke, of Jeannette; and he is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 228 N. 2nd St., Jeannette. Parting prayers will be at 10:15 a.m. Friday in the funeral home, followed at 11 a.m. by a funeral Mass in Ascension Church, Jeannette, with Father Michael Sikon as celebrant. Interment with military honors will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Hempfield Township. The JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., Trafford, 412-372-3111, is assisting the family with arrangements.
www.dobrinickfhinc.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
