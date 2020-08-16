1/1
Michael A. Ventrone
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael A. Ventrone, 63, of Washington Township, formerly of Penn Hills, passed away Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Cindy; father of Amanda (David) Staymates; grandfather of Angelina Staymates; son of the late Michael and Frances Ventrone; brother-in-law of Elizabeth Small; also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Mike was a member of Rosedale and Vandergrift sportsmans clubs. Friends will be received from 1 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at WILLIAM F. GROSS FUNERAL HOME, 11735 Frankstown Road (at Rodi Road), Penn Hills. Service and interment private. We will be following covid-19 state guidelines.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Visitation
01:00 - 08:00 PM
William F. Gross Funeral Home LTD
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
William F. Gross Funeral Home LTD
11735 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
412-242-6540
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by William F. Gross Funeral Home LTD

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved