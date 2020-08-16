Michael A. Ventrone, 63, of Washington Township, formerly of Penn Hills, passed away Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Cindy; father of Amanda (David) Staymates; grandfather of Angelina Staymates; son of the late Michael and Frances Ventrone; brother-in-law of Elizabeth Small; also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Mike was a member of Rosedale and Vandergrift sportsmans clubs. Friends will be received from 1 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at WILLIAM F. GROSS FUNERAL HOME, 11735 Frankstown Road (at Rodi Road), Penn Hills. Service and interment private. We will be following covid-19 state guidelines.



