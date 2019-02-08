|
Michael Bowers, 37, of West Newton, died Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. He was born May 28, 1981, son of Carl Bowers, of Elizabeth, and the late Melody (Schultz) Bowers Robson. For 13 years, he worked in the paving industry. Michael was an avid Steelers fan, Mustang enthusiast, and enjoyed playing basketball. Surviving in addition to his father are his partner of 18 years, Catherine Wergin; four children, Corrin, Michelle, Marilyn and Dominic; a brother, Ryan Robson; stepfather, Robert Robson; Catherine's mother, Nancy Welshhans and partner Butch Leavens; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and numerous friends. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Marilyn and Roy Bowers.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at J. WILLIAM McCAULEY JR. FUNERAL HOME, 901 Vine St., West Newton, where services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2019