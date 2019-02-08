Home

POWERED BY

Services
J William McCauley Jr Funeral Home Inc
901 Vine St
West Newton, PA 15089
(724) 872-6699
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Bowers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Bowers


1981 - 05 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Michael Bowers Obituary
Michael Bowers, 37, of West Newton, died Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. He was born May 28, 1981, son of Carl Bowers, of Elizabeth, and the late Melody (Schultz) Bowers Robson. For 13 years, he worked in the paving industry. Michael was an avid Steelers fan, Mustang enthusiast, and enjoyed playing basketball. Surviving in addition to his father are his partner of 18 years, Catherine Wergin; four children, Corrin, Michelle, Marilyn and Dominic; a brother, Ryan Robson; stepfather, Robert Robson; Catherine's mother, Nancy Welshhans and partner Butch Leavens; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and numerous friends. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Marilyn and Roy Bowers.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at J. WILLIAM McCAULEY JR. FUNERAL HOME, 901 Vine St., West Newton, where services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
Condolences may be left at www.mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.