Home

POWERED BY

Services
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
(724) 864-4200
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Fisher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael C. Fisher

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael C. Fisher Obituary
Michael C. Fisher, 39, of Jeannette, went peacefully in his sleep and awoke in the arms of Jesus Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Mike (Mikey) was the most caring and selfless man one could have ever had the pleasure to encounter. He loved his dog, Junior, and his family more than anything. He was a beloved uncle to his many nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly. Mike delivered medical equipment to different facilities and would often stop and talk to the patients or sit with families who were grieving. He always stopped to check in on people, one of many of his charming attributes. Mike is survived by his brother, Mark Fisher (Nicole), of Greensburg, sister, Ashlee Pliska (Timothy), of Irwin, and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his brother, Justin Joseph, and his mother, Carol May. There will be no visitation. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements were made by the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon, PA 15642. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -