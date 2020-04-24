|
|
Michael C. Fisher, 39, of Jeannette, went peacefully in his sleep and awoke in the arms of Jesus Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Mike (Mikey) was the most caring and selfless man one could have ever had the pleasure to encounter. He loved his dog, Junior, and his family more than anything. He was a beloved uncle to his many nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly. Mike delivered medical equipment to different facilities and would often stop and talk to the patients or sit with families who were grieving. He always stopped to check in on people, one of many of his charming attributes. Mike is survived by his brother, Mark Fisher (Nicole), of Greensburg, sister, Ashlee Pliska (Timothy), of Irwin, and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his brother, Justin Joseph, and his mother, Carol May. There will be no visitation. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements were made by the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon, PA 15642. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.